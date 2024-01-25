Chelsea should drop Mkyhailo Mudryk and Noni Madueke, says Frank Leboeuf

LONDON – From one Cup competition to another, Chelsea will hope to continue the good momentum despite languishing in mid-table in the English Premier League.

The Blues thrashed second-tier Middlesbrough 6-1 in the second leg of the League Cup semi-finals on Jan 23 for a 6-2 aggregate win, and next up on the agenda is an FA Cup fourth-round home tie against Aston Villa on Jan 26.

Villa are flying high in the league – they are tied with second-placed Manchester City and third-placed Arsenal on 43 points – and former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf has some advice for Blues manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Despite the team’s dominant win against Boro, Mkyhailo Mudryk put in another erratic 45-minute display and was substituted at half-time, with Pochettino insisting it was because he was already booked rather than his poor passing.

But Leboeuf, who is now a sports commentator, believes Chelsea cannot afford the risk of playing the struggling winger and midfielder Noni Madueke, especially against a dangerous Villa side.

“I agree with Craig (Burley),” the Frenchman said, referring to his former Chelsea teammate’s assessment of Mudryk.

“Mudryk should go. But I will be more keen to be stronger in the midfield zone. I would put (Conor) Gallagher instead of Madueke and maybe try to be strong defensively and play on transition, try to counter-attack with (Cole) Palmer, (Raheem) Sterling and to finish hopefully with (Armando) Broja.

“Madueke is a good player, but plays with instinct instead of thinking a little bit.”

The 56-year-old clarified that he does not think that the duo are lousy players, just that they are not the right ones for what the team need at the moment.

He added: “They are talented players for the future but right now they are far away from what we expect for them.

“Gallagher will make the midfield zone stronger so it’s why I’d go with that option. It’s a different game against Villa.”

Former Chelsea midfielder Burley had earlier said that Mudryk, who has yet to live up to his £88.5 million (S$150 million) price tag, “makes too many bad decisions to be in this Chelsea side”.

The clash with Villa is set to be a tough but well-balanced match.

Chelsea have won their last three FA Cup fixtures between both sides, and have also won 40 of their last 47 home matches in this competition.