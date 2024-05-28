Chelsea set to appoint Leicester boss Enzo Maresca as new manager

LONDON – Chelsea have reportedly agreed a deal with Leicester City to appoint Enzo Maresca as their new manager to replace Mauricio Pochettino, according to football insider Fabrizio Romano and multiple reports.

The 44-year-old Italian is set to sign a five-year contract with an option for a further year, which in a way is uncharacteristic of the Blues.

Maresca has just one full season in charge of a senior team, but he led Leicester to the Championship title this past season and the Foxes will compete in the English Premier League next campaign.

However, he has now moved on from the King Power Stadium to Stamford Bridge as Romano confirmed that the agreement is now “done”, pending official announcements from the clubs.

Since the Todd Boehley and Clearlake Capital takeover of Chelsea in 2022, three permanent managers – Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and most recently Pochettino – have occupied the hot seat in a short span of time.

All were not given much time to prove themselves and were sacked following poor results, so the Blues are seemingly taking a different direction by granting Maresca a five-year deal.

Leicester are also believed to be due a compensation fee in the region of £10million (S$17.2 million).

Pochettino oversaw five straight victories to end the Premier League campaign, leaving Chelsea sixth in the table.

The Blues had initially qualified for the Europa League, but because eighth-placed Manchester United beat Manchester City in the FA Cup final and earned a spot in European football’s second-tier competition, they will drop down to the Europa Conference league.

Pochettino left by mutual consent after just one season following talks with the Chelsea hierarchy.

Maresca will now face the challenge of taking control of an expensively assembled squad – Chelsea’s transfer spending has gone beyond the €1 billion (S$1.46 billion) mark in just three windows since the takeover – and be in charge of some of the best young talents.

Inexperience, however, may be a stumbling block.

Before he was in charge at Leicester, his only previous managerial experience was a short spell at Parma in Serie B.

The Italian also spent some time as part of Pep Guardiola’s coaching staff at City.