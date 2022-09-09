Chelsea set for Potter magic in revival plan

LONDON - Graham Potter has been appointed Chelsea's new manager on a five-year deal after the shock firing of Thomas Tuchel, the English Premier League club announced on Thursday.

The Blues' American owners are understood to have triggered the £16 million (S$25.9 million) release clause in the ex-Brighton & Hove Albion boss' contract.

The former Swansea and Ostersunds manager will take charge of Saturday's Premier League trip to Fulham.

According to the British media, Potter is expected to bring three of his backroom staff members to Stamford Bridge - assistant Billy Reid, coach Bjorn Hamberg and recruitment analyst Kyle Macaulay.

In a statement on the club's website, Potter, 47, said: "I am very excited to partner with Chelsea's new ownership group and look forward to meeting and working with the exciting group of players and to develop a team and culture that our amazing fans can be proud of."

Chelsea owner Todd Boehly noted that Potter "is a proven coach and an innovator in the Premier League who fits our vision for the club".

Potter - who has been touted as a future England manager - has won many admirers for his attractive playing style and had Brighton sitting fourth in the Premier League standings despite operating on a limited budget and selling two of their best players, Marc Cucurella and Yves Bissouma, in the summer. He will, however, be reunited with Cucurella at Chelsea.

His arrival has drawn mixed reactions from pundits. Former Liverpool striker Robbie Fowler said: "As a manager, your aim is to get to the top. Chelsea is a top club with great players, so why wouldn't you want to go there?"

But former Reds defender Jamie Carragher cautioned against the move, with the Blues now appointing their 13th full-time manager since 2004.

He said: "It is a very ruthless club, Chelsea. I'm not exactly sure he is the exact fit... Chelsea are one of the top clubs. They are still world champions right now.

"But you fear for Potter that he'll be in the same boat as every other Chelsea manager for the last 10 years."

