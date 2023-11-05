Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino says Tottenham Hotspur are title contenders ahead of return

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino believes English Premier League leaders Tottenham Hotspur are genuine title contenders as he braces himself for a return to his former club as Chelsea boss on Monday.

Pochettino made his name as one of the world’s leading managers during his five years in charge of Spurs between 2014 and 2019. He led the club to their first Champions League final and four consecutive top-four finishes in the Premier League. However, the Argentinian was not able to end Spurs’ trophy drought that stretches back to 2008.

Current Tottenham boss Ange Postecoglou is off to the best start of any new manager in the Premier League after taking 26 from a possible 30 points in his first 10 games. Spurs have not won the English top flight since 1961, but Pochettino said they have to be taken seriously as contenders.

“Ange and the coaching staff, they are doing a fantastic job and then, of course, very good players, very good team. You can feel they can be contenders. Of course, it’s early in the season, but they are showing the quality to be contenders,” said Pochettino in a press conference on Friday.

High praise indeed, but Postecoglou is not getting carried away and will instead leave title dreams to the fans.

“I’m not so much a dreamer, I’m very much in the reality of day to day and what’s important to us. I thought we coped well with the challenge we had the other night (Spurs’ win at Crystal Palace), but we know there’s another challenge for us on Monday night. Thinking beyond that doesn’t really serve any purpose,” said Postecoglou, whose side can return to the top of the league with victory over the Blues.

“We’re in a good position and we obviously want to stay there, but it’s not the driver for where we are at the moment as a team. For us, while we’re building a way of playing, a way of training, a lot of new players being incorporated into where we are as a football club at the moment, our mindset just needs to be on tackling each challenge and really focusing on ourselves.”

It remains to be seen what kind of reception awaits Pochettino at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs had struggled badly in the time between his surprise sacking four years ago and the arrival of Postecoglou. However, his decision to return to the Premier League at a London rival has not gone down well with some sections of the Spurs support.

“It’s special to come back after four years to a place we have amazing memories. The most important is people know we cannot forget what we lived together... It’s not going to change my emotions, my feelings about a club where we spent an unbelievable journey,” the 51-year-old Argentinian said.

“It’s strange to come back because always the feeling after four years is it’s going to be a happy day for me. But that is life and we need to move on, we are professional but at the same time we are human.”

However, Postecoglou hopes his counterpart is afforded a show of respect from the stands.

“Look, it is undoubted that he had an unbelievable impact on this football club. Everyone I speak to around here, there are still people who worked with him, they can’t speak highly enough of him as a person and as a manager,” said the 58-year-old Australian.

“I doubt there will be anything but respect for Mauricio from anyone at this football club, supporters or people associated... his tenure here and impact here is undeniable and will stand the test of time.”

Pochettino has not enjoyed such a special start to life at Stamford Bridge. Despite another record splurge on new players in the transfer market, Chelsea sit 12th in the table, 14 points behind Tottenham.

But the Blues could be boosted by the return of captain Reece James to the starting line-up in the Premier League for the first time since the opening weekend of the season.

James played the first hour of Wednesday’s 2-0 League Cup last-16 win over Blackburn Rovers, but it will be touch and go for both Spurs defenders Ben Davies and Destiny Udogie. AFP, REUTERS