Chelsea’s Mauricio Pochettino returns to Tottenham Hotspur, but is he the same manager?

Compared to Ange Postecoglou, from one of football’s outposts, Mauricio Pochettino, is to the manor born.

Pochettino, arriving at Tottenham in 2014, had been a key Marcelo Bielsa lieutenant, a key defender at Newell’s Old Boys and then in his mentor’s ill-fated spell running the national team. He is still a Paris Saint-Germain hero, for his playing spell at least. When manager there for the 2021-22 season, he was eaten up by that club’s star system. It was only English parochialism that reduced the Argentinian to being a former Southampton manager who had done well in 18 months on the South Coast after a shock move from Espanyol.