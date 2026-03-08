Chelsea reach FA Cup quarter-finals with 4-2 extra-time win over Wrexham

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Chelsea's Joao Pedro celebrates scoring his team's fourth goal against Wrexham, in the English FA Cup fifth round on March 7.

WREXHAM, Wales - Chelsea’s Alejandro Garnacho and Joao Pedro struck in extra time to secure a nervy 4–2 win over second‑tier Wrexham and reach the FA Cup quarter‑finals on March 7 as the Premier League giants escaped from the Racecourse Ground after a tough battle.

Garnacho volleyed home from close range in the 97th minute with such force that the ball ricocheted off the back stanchion to give Chelsea the lead for the first time on the night.

Wrexham - who lost George Dobson to a 93rd-minute red card - thought they had equalised deep into added time in the extra period when Lewis Brunt headed home but he was offside.

Pedro then sealed Chelsea’s win with a fine goal in the 125th minute.

Sam Smith had put the Championship side ahead in the 18th when he sprinted onto Callum Doyle’s long pass, took a touch and fired past Robert Sanchez.

Chelsea equalised with a huge slice of luck when George Thomason’s attempt to clear Garnacho’s shot struck goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo and rolled in.

Wrexham went back in front after 78 minutes when Doyle diverted the ball past Sanchez after Ryan Longman fired it back into the area from a corner.

But Josh Acheampong equalised soon after with a blistering shot into the roof of the net after Dobson slipped to send the game into extra time. REUTERS