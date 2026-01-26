Chelsea pile more pressure on slumping Crystal Palace with 3-1 EPL away win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Brazilian striker Joao Pedro scoring Chelsea's second goal in their 3-1 English Premier League win over Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Jan 25, 2026.

– Liam Rosenior continued his mostly positive start as Chelsea manager, as they piled more pain on Crystal Palace with a 3-1 English Premier League win at Selhurst Park on Jan 25.

Chelsea forward Joao Pedro told Sky Sports: “We knew this would be a tough game, they have a strong team. We knew we need to win second balls and fight the whole game.

“We scored three goals, conceded, but get the three points.

“In the first half we could have played more with the ball and did not control the game. But at half-time the gaffer told us to keep going, play with intensity and when we scored the second we could breathe a bit.”

Eagles boss Oliver Glasner promised to do his best to turn around a miserable run for the Eagles, despite announcing he will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

The Austrian was furious at the manner club captain Marc Guehi was allowed to depart for Manchester City earlier last week and could also lose star striker Jean-Philippe Mateta before the transfer window closes.

Mateta wasted Palace’s best chance of a bright opening when he fired straight at Robert Sanchez.

But the home side never recovered after a wayward back pass from Jaydee Canvot freed Estevao Willian to sprint clear and fire in Chelsea’s opener on 34 minutes.

The Brazilian then set up compatriot Pedro to gallop in behind the Palace defence and double the Blues’ advantage just after half-time.

Enzo Fernandez’s penalty rounded off a fourth win in five games for Rosenior since he took charge at Stamford Bridge.

Rosenior told the BBC: “Very pleased. This is always a very difficult place to come. Crystal Palace are a very good team.

“What the players have given is outstanding. It’s frustrating to not have a clean sheet in the last few minutes – I wanted three in a row and we should’ve got one, we were 3-0 up against 10 men...

“We can be better on the ball, especially in the first half, But, in terms of what I want to see from a team performance, it was a very good one.”

Former Chelsea and Fulham goalkeeper Mark Schwarzer added on BBC Radio: “Chelsea were good for the win, they controlled the majority of the game.

“Liam Rosenior will be disappointed with the way they lost control towards the end of the game with Palace having some good chances and getting their goal, but Chelsea did deserve the win in the end.”

Palace’s misery was compounded when England international Adam Wharton was sent off for two bookable offences.

After 11 games without a win in all competitions, the Eagles are now looking over their shoulder, just eight points above the relegation zone.

Elsewhere, Aston Villa went level on points with second-placed Manchester City with an impressive 2-0 win at Newcastle United.

Villa bounced back from a shock home 1-0 defeat by Everton last weekend to remain in the title race.

Emi Buendia put Unai Emery’s men on course for their first win at St James’ Park since 2005 with a brilliant strike from outside the box on 19 minutes.

Newcastle were shorn of inspiration without injured captain Bruno Guimaraes in a defeat that damages their chances of Champions League qualification.

Ollie Watkins set the seal on Villa’s victory when the England international headed in Lucas Digne’s cross two minutes from time.

Newcastle slip to ninth but fifth place – which will likely be enough for a Champions League spot – remains within reach. AFP