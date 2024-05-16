Chelsea maintain hope of final WSL title under Hayes with win at Spurs

LONDON - Chelsea took charge of the Women's Super League title race with one game remaining after a 1-0 victory at Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday put the reigning champions top of the standings on goal difference.

Maika Hamano's 37th-minute strike into the roof of the net from a brilliant Guro Reiten cross was enough to give manager Emma Hayes hope that she will end her glittering tenure at the club with one last piece of silverware.

Chelsea, who have won the last four WSL titles, will say goodbye to Hayes at the end of the season as the 47-year-old takes charge of the United States women's team after 12 years in West London.

Robert Vilahamn's Tottenham, nursing their wounds after losing the FA Cup final 4-0 to Manchester United on Sunday, tried to mount a comeback in the second half but lacked a clinical edge in the final third.

Chelsea moved top of the standings on 52 points, the same as second-placed Manchester City but with a superior goal difference of two ahead of Gareth Taylor's side.

It all comes down to the final day on Saturday when Chelsea travel to Old Trafford to face United while City play at Aston Villa. On paper, Chelsea's fixture looks more daunting, however, United and Villa both have little to play for but pride.

Hayes, who appeared to concede the title earlier this month before City slipped up at Arsenal last weekend, cut a relieved figure after the fulltime whistle at Brisbane Road.

"I think we have the tougher of the two games. We have to go to Old Trafford and it's a fitting finale for me, being my final game," Hayes told the BBC.

"As I said to the players if someone gives you a second chance in life, make sure you don't need a third one. We're in the position we want to be in, and we'll give it everything on Saturday no matter what."

After six league titles, five FA Cups and two League Cups Hayes suggested it was a good time to leave the club.

"I won't swear but I'm absolutely knackered," she said. REUTERS