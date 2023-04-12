Chelsea, Newcastle headline Premier League’s US pre-season tournament

LONDON – Chelsea and Newcastle will be the main attractions among six Premier League clubs set to take part in a pre-season tournament in the United States later this year.

Alongside Chelsea and Newcastle, the inaugural Premier League Summer Series also features Aston Villa, Brentford, Brighton and Fulham.

The tournament will comprise nine matches to be played in five East Coast cities between July 22 and July 30.

“We are delighted to be bringing six clubs to the US in July for the first-ever Premier League Summer Series tournament,” Premier League chief executive Richard Masters said on Tuesday.

“Our clubs have incredible supporters in the US, who passionately follow their teams throughout the season.

“We have seen this dedication first hand from the tens of thousands who have attended our Mornings Live fan events and are excited to be building on this by bringing live Premier League action to five cities this summer.”