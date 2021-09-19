Chelsea manager Tuchel is the king of clean sheets

Tottenham were ahead of Chelsea. Only on goal difference, admittedly, but with a game in hand. It was as recently as February, when they last met. It was Thomas Tuchel's third game as Chelsea manager but his first against elite opponents. In the opposite dugout was Jose Mourinho, the master of the big match.

Now that title seems to belong to Tuchel. He tends to outwit the outstanding managers. He has shown the sure touch to get decisions on such stages right.