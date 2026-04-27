Chelsea manager Bompastor calls for WSL goal-line tech after Kerr denied hat-trick

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FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - UEFA Women's Champions League - Quarter Finals - First Leg - Arsenal v Chelsea - Emirates Stadium, London, Britain - March 24, 2026 Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor before the match Action Images via Reuters/Paul Childs/ File Photo

April 27 - Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor renewed calls for goal-line technology to be introduced in the Women’s Super League after replays showed striker Sam Kerr should have been awarded a third goal in Sunday’s 4-1 win over Everton.

Australian Kerr was on a hat-trick when her header bounced onto the post and rolled over the line before being cleared by Everton goalkeeper Courtney Brosnan.

"I think it just shows again, we need to have the technology next season in this league,” Bompastor told reporters.

"We won the game by a three-goal difference so it didn’t create a lot of conversations, but if we had been in a situation where the goal-difference at the end of the season would have been important, then this goal is something I would have been really upset about."

The Women's Super League did not immediately respond to a request for comment made outside normal UK business hours.

Kerr remains tied with Fran Kirby as Chelsea’s leading scorer in the WSL with 63 goals.

Chelsea, who are six points behind Manchester City with two games to play, travel to Leicester City next on Sunday. REUTERS