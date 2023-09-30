Chelsea hierarchy convinced they are on right path, others are far more sceptical

LONDON – “I have started to work to identify what we need for January,” said Mauricio Pochettino this week. If anyone doubted Chelsea, having already spent £1 billion (S$1.67 billion), still want to buy more players, then here was confirmation. “When the transfer window was closed I said I need to be more involved now in all the decisions.”

That suggested the Argentinian is not happy with what Todd Boehly and his Clearlake business partners have given him to work with. He is not alone in that. Stamford Bridge currently howls with dissatisfaction at a team falling to live up to its previous standing, despite all the millions spent since Roman Abramovich was forced to sell up in the spring of 2022. Chelsea are 14th in the Premier League, Wednesday’s Carabao Cup defeat of Brighton only their second win of the season.