Chelsea fined $17.2 million for FA rule breaches, avoid points deduction

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The breaches were self-reported by the club following its takeover by US investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

LONDON – Chelsea have been fined £10 million (S$17.2 million) by the English Football Association (FA) after admitting to multiple historical breaches of regulations, the governing body said on July 31.

The breaches were self-reported by the club following its takeover by US investor Todd Boehly and private equity firm Clearlake Capital in May 2022.

The Blues avoided a points deduction after successfully appealing against part of the original punishment. However, Chelsea will face a suspended two-window registration ban through to June 30, 2027.

After reviewing the case, an independent Regulatory Commission initially imposed a suspended six-point deduction, but that sanction was later set aside on appeal.

“Chelsea FC admitted to 74 breaches of FA Rule E1.2 prior to a hearing and an independent Regulatory Commission imposed a six-point deduction, which was to be suspended until June 30 2027, and a £10 million fine,” the FA said in a statement.

“The club appealed against the suspended points deduction and an independent Appeal Board allowed the appeal and set aside this sanction following a further hearing.”

Rule breaches included of regulations relating to third-party investments and on working with intermediaries, among others.

The £10 million fine was not subject to appeal, with the FA adding that the full amount will be directed towards grassroots football initiatives.

“In 2022, the club self-reported potential historical rule breaches to all applicable regulators,” Chelsea said.

“Following that report, it has worked openly and transparently with all regulators, including voluntarily and proactively disclosing many thousands of documents.”

The latest sanction follows other financial penalties imposed on Chelsea for historical regulatory violations.

In March, the club was fined a record £10.75 million for breaches of the Premier League regulations.

Chelsea were also handed a one-year first-team transfer ban, suspended for two years, along with an immediate nine-month ban on academy player transfers. REUTERS