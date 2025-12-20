Chelsea fightback in Newcastle draw eases pressure on Enzo Maresca

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

LONDON – Chelsea saved Enzo Maresca from more awkward questions as they fought back from two goals down to rescue a 2-2 Premier League draw against Newcastle United on Dec 20.

Maresca’s side were in danger of a damaging defeat after Newcastle’s Nick Woltemade struck twice in the first half at St James’ Park.

But Chelsea hit back after the interval thanks to Reece James’ superb free kick and Joao Pedro’s eye-catching solo effort.

The Blues remain fourth in the Premier League after a disappointing run of just one win in their last five top-flight matches.

“After the first half, they deserved to win the game, for sure, but after the second half, we deserved to win the game. After the second goal was scored, we had three or four chances to win it,” said Maresca.

“The key for me was the goal we conceded. After three minutes, you concede a goal and the game goes in the direction they want. We scored twice in the second half and could have scored more goals. We adjusted something at half-time.

“The character and togetherness (we had) in the second half... It’s not easy with this noise and environment. Not many teams can do that.”

Chelsea’s gritty fightback was essential for Maresca after a turbulent week that raised questions about the Italian’s long-term future with the club.

Maresca claimed on Dec 19 that reports he could replace Pep Guardiola as Manchester City boss were “100 per cent speculation”. City have reportedly placed him on a list of candidates should Guardiola walk away at the end of the season.

The City link came after Maresca appeared to criticise a lack of support from the Chelsea hierarchy. There has also been criticism this season of his rotation policy, which at times has left the team looking disjointed and poorly organised.

After making 11 changes for the League Cup quarter-final win at third-tier Cardiff on Dec 16, Maresca reverted to his senior stars, but they made a dismal start on foggy Tyneside.

Woltemade was clearly determined to find redemption after his own goal condemned the Magpies to a 1-0 defeat at bitter rivals Sunderland last weekend.

The fired-up German striker took just four minutes to make the impact he desired when he slotted into the empty net from five yards.

Maresca was left to rue Chelsea’s woeful defending as Woltemade celebrated only his second goal in his last 12 games in all competitions.

Unable to handle Newcastle’s intensity, Chelsea fell further behind in the 20th minute.

Woltemade stuck out a boot to poke home from close range before a lengthy VAR check confirmed the German was just onside.

With Chelsea in disarray, Maresca’s half-time team talk had the desired effect as James reduced the deficit in the 49th minute with a sublime free kick that flashed past Newcastle goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale.

“It was a game of two halves... we had to review and change a few things,” said James after the match.

“To execute the free kick when we needed to pull something out of the bag, it’s a good feeling. We couldn’t win today, but it’s important not to lose.”

The desire to at least get a draw was evident, as Chelsea finally began to exploit Newcastle’s weakness at the back as Pedro Neto’s blast brought a brilliant stop from Ramsdale.

The visitors’ pressure was rewarded with a superb 66th-minute equaliser as Joao Pedro cleverly headed past Malick Thiaw before racing into the Newcastle area for a clinical low finish.

Maresca’s relief was palpable as he danced a jubilant jig on the touchline.

His counterpart Eddie Howe was understandably upset with the result.

““Desperately disappointed, devastated not to win,” said the Newcastle boss.

“I think the free kick changed the game… we had chances, that elusive third goal wasn’t there today. But there’s a positive feeling about how we played today, tactically and physically. I think we’ve seen an uptick in performances, but I’m disappointed with the results.” AFP