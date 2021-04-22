Chelsea feel the blues from ESL fiasco

LONDON • Chelsea moved into the Premier League's top four on goal difference after a 0-0 draw with Brighton on Tuesday, but the result was overshadowed by the club's involvement in the European Super League (ESL), which has since been halted even before the competition got started.

Just before kick-off at Stamford Bridge, it was widely reported that Chelsea's oligarch owner Roman Abramovich had decided to withdraw from the breakaway plan, which comprised 12 of Europe's most elite clubs.

The Russian and chairman Bruce Buck reportedly feared staying in the Super League would seriously hurt the Blues' reputation and undermine their anti-semitism campaigning and community work.

But even though fans remain barred from attending top-flight games because of the coronavirus pandemic, around 1,000 supporters staged an angry protest before news of the Super League meltdown broke.

Fans unfurled banners that read: "RIP Football 1863-2021", "Created by the poor, stolen by the rich", "We want our cold nights in Stoke" and "Roman do the right thing".

Blue smoke bombs were also let off and fans staged a sit-down protest on the road while police attempted to control the crowds.

The Chelsea team coach was unable to enter the stadium as a result, forcing club great Petr Cech, who works as the technical adviser to manager Thomas Tuchel, to disembark to plead with supporters to let the vehicle pass.

Amid scenes of fury, the Czech goalkeeper was heard saying: "I know, give us time."

After the game, Chelsea issued a statement saying: "Having joined the group late last week, we have now had time to consider the matter fully and have decided that our continued participation in these plans would not be in the best interests of the club, our supporters or the wider football community."

Against that dramatic backdrop, the hosts produced a flat display.

Brighton were reduced to 10 men in stoppage time after a second yellow card for Ben White, and the stalemate saw Tuchel's side overtake fifth-placed West Ham (55 points) with six games left.

The German admitted the backlash had gotten to the team, saying: "We talk of nothing else but Super League before the match. I was affected so the players were affected too.

"The situation was not clear. I was informed like you were informed. You have to accept the distraction. We tried to create an atmosphere to win but could not. We looked mentally tired."

On the whole fiasco, Brighton boss Graham Potter said: "It felt like a monopoly trying to control the competition for profit and not the supporters. It was universal in how everyone got behind the issue. Hopefully, we can move forward."

Outside the ground, supporters cheered Chelsea's exit from the Super League.

"I'm absolutely delighted that common sense has prevailed. The fans being at Stamford Bridge had an impact I believe," fan Dan Silver said. "This is by far the best decision for the future of the beautiful game. No one should underestimate football fans again."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE