Chelsea ease pressure on Pochettino with classy Cup win at Villa

Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 7, 2024 Aston Villa's Emiliano Martinez saves a shot from Chelsea's Moises Caicedo Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 7, 2024 Aston Villa's Jacob Ramsey in action with Chelsea's Raheem Sterling Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 7, 2024 Chelsea's Ben Chilwell in action with Aston Villa's Moussa Diaby REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 7, 2024 Aston Villa manager Unai Emery with Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino after the match REUTERS/Carl Recine
Soccer Football - FA Cup - Fourth Round Replay - Aston Villa v Chelsea - Villa Park, Birmingham, Britain - February 7, 2024 Chelsea's Alfie Gilchrist and Ben Chilwell celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Jason Cairnduff REUTERS
BIRMINGHAM, England - Chelsea responded to a troubling week with a superb 3-1 win at Aston Villa to reach the fifth round of the FA Cup and put a smile back on the face of Mauricio Pochettino on Wednesday.

Successive heavy losses in the Premier League had left manager Pochettino under intense scrutiny, but first-half goals by Conor Gallagher and Nicolas Jackson put Chelsea in control before Enzo Fernandez struck a sublime free kick after halftime.

Villa, who are on the fringe of the Premier League title race and 15 points above Chelsea, were outplayed pretty much from start to finish as their Cup hopes evaporated and Moussa Diaby's late effort was a mere consolation.

Eight-time FA Cup winners Chelsea will host Leeds United in round five and also have a League Cup final against Liverpool to look forward to later this month. REUTERS

