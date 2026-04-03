‘Line crossed’: Chelsea’s Enzo Fernandez dropped for two matches over Spain remarks

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Chelsea's Enzo Fernandez, linked with Real Madrid, told a podcast he would like to live in the Spanish capital.

LONDON - Argentina midfielder Enzo Fernandez will miss Chelsea’s next two matches after he “crossed a line”, with comments that cast doubt on his future at Stamford Bridge.

The 25-year-old, linked with Real Madrid, fuelled speculation by telling a podcast he would like to live in the Spanish capital.

Defender Marc Cucurella also spoke openly about “instability” at the club and questioned its recruitment strategy.

Fernandez’s remarks, however, were viewed as the most damaging and the strongest indication yet that he may be considering a move.

After Chelsea’s Champions League exit at the hands of Paris Saint-Germain last month, he said he did not know whether he would still be at the club next season.

Head coach Liam Rosenior confirmed Fernandez would not be part of the squad for Saturday’s FA Cup quarter-final against Port Vale and next weekend’s Premier League game against Manchester City.

“I spoke with Enzo about an hour ago,” Rosenior said on Friday. “As a football club, with me as part of the decision, he won’t be available for tomorrow’s game or Manchester City next Sunday.

“It’s disappointing for Enzo to speak that way. I have got no bad words to say about him, but a line was crossed in terms of our culture and what we want to build.”

Fernandez joined Chelsea for a then-British record £107 million in 2023 and was named vice-captain the following year. After a challenging start, he has become one of the club’s most influential figures both on and off the pitch.

“Enzo, firstly, as a character, a person and a player, I have the utmost respect,” said Rosenior. “He’s frustrated because he wants us to be successful.

“In terms of the decision, it’s not all about me, or the sporting directors, the ownership, the players, we are aligned in our decision. The door is not closed on Enzo. It’s a sanction. You have to protect the culture and, in terms of that, a line was crossed.” AFP