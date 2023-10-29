Chelsea come back off the rails in Brentford defeat

LONDON – Chelsea suffered another damaging home defeat, as goals from Ethan Pinnock and Bryan Mbuemo gave Brentford the bragging rights with a 2-0 win in the west London derby on Saturday.

The big-spending Blues have won just one of their last 13 home English Premier League games over the past two seasons. This latest setback punctures belief that manager Mauricio Pochettino was beginning to get them back on track.

After a difficult start to the Argentinian’s reign, back-to-back victories over Fulham and Burnley were followed by an impressive performance, even though they blew a two-goal lead, in a 2-2 home draw against Arsenal last weekend.

However, Brentford leapfrogged Chelsea into 10th in the Premier League table, pushing Pochettino’s men into the bottom half again.

“It is difficult to accept the defeat because in the first half we dominated, played really well and created chances. Brentford didn’t do what they planned, we were so, so good but, of course, you need to score and be clinical,” said the 51-year-old, who added that he was not pleased with their poor home run in the league.

“When that didn’t happen, you need some luck. We conceded the first chance and then it was difficult to break down the block. It’s about confidence, better decisions... We have suffered this since the beginning of the season, the team play well and create chances. We were the better side but, in the end, we conceded two goals... really, really, really disappointed.”

Chelsea started brightly, penning the Bees back, but it was a familiar tale for Pochettino as his side lacked the clinical touch to make good approach play count.

He said on Friday that Christopher Nkunku is nearing a comeback from the knee injury that has prevented the £52 million (S$86.4 million) signing making his competitive debut.

On this evidence, the French international’s return cannot come soon enough as Chelsea’s other new striker Nicolas Jackson again failed to fire.

Noni Madueke was unfortunate when his blistering strike from a narrow angle came back off the crossbar after just 10 minutes. Marc Cucurella should have done much better with a tame effort straight at Mark Flekken, after being picked out by the impressive Cole Palmer.

The former Manchester City winger and Raheem Sterling have been the bright sparks as Chelsea’s attack has flickered into life in recent weeks. However, Sterling was also guilty of being wasteful when he blazed well off target from close range.

Brentford barely threatened before the break, but gave the hosts a warning at the start of the second period when Yoane Wissa fired into the chest of Robert Sanchez. Chelsea did not learn their lesson, and the defending for the goal will anger Pochettino as much as his forwards’ profligacy.