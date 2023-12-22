Chelsea captain James undergoes hamstring surgery

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Brentford - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - October 28, 2023 Chelsea's Reece James looks dejected after the match Action Images via Reuters/Matthew Childs/File Photo REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 min ago

Chelsea captain Reece James said he had undergone surgery to resolve a recurring hamstring issue.

The 24-year-old England right back missed seven Premier League matches earlier in the season with a hamstring injury and sustained a similar issue during Chelsea's 2-0 defeat at Everton this month.

"The footballing world knew I got injured, but the procedure I would go down this time took slightly longer to figure out the best solution," James said on Instagram on Thursday.

"I had surgery today to try fix my recurring hamstring issue, the recovery has started, both physically and mentally."

Chelsea, who are 10th in the Premier League, next visit Wolverhampton Wanderers on Sunday. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top