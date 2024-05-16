Chelsea being rewarded for patience, says Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON – Mauricio Pochettino said Chelsea’s late surge to the verge of European qualification was just reward for the club’s patience during a difficult season.

The Blues won 2-1 at Brighton & Hove Albion on May 15 to climb into sixth place in the English Premier League with one game left – at home against Bournemouth on May 19.

“We have improved results and performances. We talked about patience and when you need to build something you need time but it always looks like an excuse at a big club,” Pochettino said.

“The evolution of the team is there. We have kept working and being positive and to finish in a good way would be good for the club.”

Cole Palmer put Chelsea in front when he headed his 22nd league goal of the season in the 34th minute.

Christopher Nkunku’s 64th minute strike put the team further ahead before Blues captain Reece James was sent off for kicking Brighton’s Joao Pedro.

Danny Welbeck reduced the deficit in stoppage time, but Chelsea held on to secure a fourth consecutive league victory for the first time since October 2022.

With Newcastle losing 3-2 at Manchester United in the other game, Pochettino’s side moved above the Magpies.

The Blues will be guaranteed a place in next season’s Europa League if they avoid defeat against Bournemouth at Stamford Bridge, or if seventh-placed Newcastle fail to win at Brentford.

Chelsea could even finish fifth if they beat Bournemouth and Tottenham Hotspur lose at Sheffield United.

It is an impressive recovery masterminded by Pochettino, who has faced criticism in his troubled first season in charge.

Amid calls for his sacking, he even hinted recently that he could quit at the end of the season and said it would not be the end of the world if he was dismissed by chairman Todd Boehly.

But he was in more buoyant mood after the latest win, praising the club’s hierarchy for sticking with his plan.

Despite spending over £1 billion (S$1.7 billion) on new signings in their two-year reign, Boehly’s consortium has left Pochettino with a young squad, whose lack of experience has often been their downfall.

But the manager said the win at Brighton showed they are fighting for the club.

“The Premier League is the toughest league in the world. Massive credit to the players, we fully deserved the victory. That’s why I’m so happy. It allows us to dream to play in Europe next season,” Pochettino said.

“The three points puts us in a very good position in the table to attack the last game against Bournemouth for the possibility to be in Europe.” AFP