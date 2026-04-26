Chelsea beat Everton to keep alive faint WSL title hopes

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April 26 - Striker Sam Kerr scored a brace for Chelsea as they beat Everton 4-1 to keep the pressure on Women's Super League leaders Manchester City, who slumped to a shock 3-2 defeat by Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, as the season approaches its climax.

Still heavy favourites to win a first league title since 2016, City top the standings on 49 points, six ahead of Chelsea with two games left to play, but waiting in the long grass to punish any slip-ups are Arsenal, who are fourth on 38 points with three games in hand over the top two.

The Gunners did not take part in this weekend's league action as they were facing French side OL Lyonnes (formerly known as Olympique Lyonnais) in the first leg of their Champions League semi-final later on Sunday.

Linked with a move to North America in the summer, Chelsea's Kerr struck early in each half on Sunday as the reigning champions, who have won the last six league titles in a row, cantered to a 4-1 win over the Merseysiders.

Third-placed Manchester United's hopes of Champions League football next season suffered a blow when Tottenham Hotspur dominated them in North London, and they were lucky to escape with a scoreless draw that leaves them on 39 points with 20 of their 22 games played.

Spurs are fifth on 30 points, and Martin Ho's side will be left wondering how they failed to score on a day when they let half-a-dozen gilt-edged chances go begging.

With the league expanding to 14 teams next season, Leicester City still occupy bottom spot after a 5-1 thrashing by London City Lionesses, and they will likely face a playoff against the team that finishes third in the Women's Championship to see if they can retain their top-flight status.

Birmingham City and Charlton Athletic can both secure promotion to the top flight later on Sunday if they can avoid defeat against Ipswich and Southampton respectively. REUTERS