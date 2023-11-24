Chelsea are more confident now, says Mauricio Pochettino

LONDON – Chelsea manager Mauricio Pochettino is clearly feeling more confident as he prepares for his side’s English Premier League trip to St James’ Park on Nov 25 to face Eddie Howe’s Newcastle United.

Both teams are aiming to get back to winning ways after failing to clinch three points before the international break – Chelsea drew 4-4 with Manchester City, while Newcastle lost 2-0 to Bournemouth.

The Magpies are seventh in the standings on 20 points, while the Blues are in 10th with 16 points.

Despite their positions, Chelsea headed into the break in good spirits after beating Tottenham Hotspur 4-1 and earning a hard-fought dramatic draw with Pep Guardiola’s champions.

“We need to keep in the same way, we cannot change every day,” said Pochettino.

“Most important is we are more confident and (against Newcastle) we need to confirm we are in a different way, as the first period of the season we were not consistent.

“I think for us it’s a good time ahead, it’s going to be an important period for us to settle our principles and ideas.

“That is part of the process, we are a young team and we need to be more mature. We need to be more patient and we cannot get frustrated when things don’t work when we don’t create chances or score goals.”

Despite winning only four of their 12 league matches under their new manager, the signs are that the Blues are beginning to gel and have shown promise.

They have lost just one of their last eight games in all competitions, and Pochettino knows that consistency is key if his team were to secure a European spot this season.

A win against Newcastle will not come easy, though, as the Blues have lost 13 league games at St James’ Park.

They suffered a slim 1-0 loss at Newcastle’s home ground last season, although nearly all of those 11 players who featured have left the club.

Pochettino will have to manage without the injured Ben Chilwell, Wesley Fofana, Carney Chukwuemeka, Trevoh Chalobah and Marcus Bettinelli, while Christopher Nkunku and Romeo Lavia are not fully fit.

As for the Magpies, Howe will not have the services of Sven Botman, Callum Wilson, Matt Targett, Dan Burn, Elliot Anderson, Harvey Barnes, Jacob Murphy and Javier Manquillo.

Sandro Tonali is suspended and Lewis Hall is ineligible to face his parent club.

The long list of injuries has derailed Newcastle’s season – they lost 2-0 to Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League and to Bournemouth in the league in their last two matches.

Howe will be glad that some of his players could at least recover and build up their fitness during the international break, and will welcome a return to St James’ Park where they won their last four Premier League games.

“We have worked with a small squad but we have worked well, we are looking forward to the game,” he said.

“Our home form has been very strong. You look back at our last league game here against Arsenal (1-0 win), it was a very strong performance, full of discipline and quality. Another performance like that would be more than welcome. There is a determination to put the Bournemouth result to bed.”