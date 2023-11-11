Chasing Man City a stressful task for Premier League rivals

There is a heavy possibility that Manchester City are about to disappear over the horizon from the rest of the Premier League. Among the other clubs who aspire to compete with City, signs of stress and resignation have become apparent.

Take, for example, Mikel Arteta’s post-match rant against VAR following last week’s defeat at Newcastle, a complaint carried on in the prelims to Arsenal’s Champions League match with Sevilla. For Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp, while far more sunny in outlook than last season, has talked of “Liverpool 2.0”, as if to forewarn that this will be a campaign of transition rather than success.