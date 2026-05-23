Charlton promoted to WSL after shoot-out win over Leicester

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

May 23 - Goalkeeper Sophie Whitehouse saved four of the five penalties she faced as Charlton Athletic beat Leicester City 2-1 in a shoot-out on Saturday to win promotion to the top flight of the Women's Super League.

With England's top division for women expanding to 14 teams next season, Charlton came third in WSL 2 this season to earn a playoff against Leicester, who finished bottom of the top flight, in a one-off playoff game to decide who would grab the final spot.

After 120 goalless minutes, the game went to penalties and shot-stopper Whitehouse rose to the occasion, saving the first two kicks from Emily van Egmond and Shannon O'Brien to put her side in the driving seat early in the shoot-out.

Olivia McLoughlin scored Leicester's third kick to give her side some hope, but the 29-year-old Whitehouse capped a superb season between the sticks for Charlton by denying Leicester's Heather Payne and Noemie Mouchon to win promotion for her side. REUTERS