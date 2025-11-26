Chapecoense return to Serie A nine years after airplane tragedy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Fans swarmed the pitch after Chapecoense earned promotion to Brazil's top-flight Serie A on Monday, marking their return to the elite competition nine years after an airplane crash killed most of the team's players and staff.

Chapecoense, relegated most recently in 2021, regained the top-flight status after a 1-0 win over Atletico Goianiense in Serie B.

The small-town team was in the headlines in November 2016 when its plane crashed en route to Colombia for the Copa Sudamericana final, claiming the lives of 71 of the 77 passengers, including most players and staff.

The club recovered quickly following the crash, maintaining top-flight status in 2017 and 2018. However, performance faltered in subsequent seasons, leading to relegations in 2019 and 2021.

Chapecoense previously achieved promotion to Serie A in 2013, sustaining six consecutive years in the top flight and regaining their spot in 2020 after winning the Serie B title.

The latest promotion marks the eighth Serie A season in the club's history. REUTERS