Straitstimes.com header logo

Chapecoense return to Serie A nine years after airplane tragedy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Follow topic:

Fans swarmed the pitch after Chapecoense earned promotion to Brazil's top-flight Serie A on Monday, marking their return to the elite competition nine years after an airplane crash killed most of the team's players and staff.

Chapecoense, relegated most recently in 2021, regained the top-flight status after a 1-0 win over Atletico Goianiense in Serie B.

The small-town team was in the headlines in November 2016 when its plane crashed en route to Colombia for the Copa Sudamericana final, claiming the lives of 71 of the 77 passengers, including most players and staff.

The club recovered quickly following the crash, maintaining top-flight status in 2017 and 2018. However, performance faltered in subsequent seasons, leading to relegations in 2019 and 2021.

Chapecoense previously achieved promotion to Serie A in 2013, sustaining six consecutive years in the top flight and regaining their spot in 2020 after winning the Serie B title.

The latest promotion marks the eighth Serie A season in the club's history. REUTERS

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.