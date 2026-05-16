Women’s Super League champions Man City sign off with big win over West Ham

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Manchester City's Laura Coombs celebrates scoring their fourth goal against West Ham United with teammates at the Chigwell Construction Stadium in London, on May 16, 2026.

LONDON – Striker Bunny Shaw netted twice and midfielder Laura Coombs scored in the final game of her professional career, as Manchester City brought the curtain down on their Women’s Super League title-winning season with a 4-1 win at West Ham United on May 16.

With the championship secured after challengers Arsenal were held to a draw by Brighton & Hove Albion, City travelled to London intending to see out the season in style, and they took an early lead when defender Jade Rose scored in the 13th minute.

Shaw, who has been linked to a move away from City, struck in the 57th and 72nd minutes to take her tally to a league-best 21 goals before the 35-year-old Coombs netted a superb goal in her final game for the club.

City finished on 55 points, four ahead of Arsenal, who beat Liverpool 3-1 away in their final fixture.

Chelsea’s run of six league titles in a row ended this season but they still have Champions League football to look forward to after finishing third, with departing striker Sam Kerr getting the winner in a 1-0 win over fourth-placed Manchester United.

Toko Koga scored a stoppage-time goal to give Tottenham Hotspur a 2-1 win over Brighton as they finished fifth on 36 points, nine ahead of sixth-placed London City Lionesses, who beat Aston Villa 2-1 after a stoppage-time goal from Freya Godfrey.

There was another late winner on Merseyside, as Everton’s Maz Pacheco scored in the sixth minute of stoppage time to give her side a 1-0 victory over bottom club Leicester City. With the league expanding to 14 teams next season, Leicester will face Charlton Athletic on May 23 in a promotion/relegation play-off. REUTERS