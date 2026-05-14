Champions League race overshadowed as Serie A serves up fixture chaos

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Soccer Football - Serie A - Inter Milan v AS Roma - San Siro, Milan, Italy - April 5, 2026 AS Roma's Gianluca Mancini celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates REUTERS/Jennifer Lorenzini/ File Photo

May 14 - The penultimate round of the Serie A campaign promises an intriguing fight for places in next season's Champions League, but a fixture scheduling stand-off between the league and local authorities has left the weekend's matches shrouded in uncertainty.

Serie A rules require teams competing for the same objective to play simultaneously on the final two matchdays, and on Monday the organisers scheduled the five decisive fixtures for Sunday at 1230 CET.

The Rome derby is among them, and with the Italian Tennis Open men's final taking place on Sunday at the Foro Italico, next door to the Stadio Olimpico, the early kickoff was chosen to avoid security complications.

Rome's Prefect, however, disagreed, and on Tuesday ordered the AS Roma-Lazio game to be moved to Monday night. The Lega Serie A appealed to the Regional Administrative Court of Lazio and the decision is expected later on Thursday, or Friday at the latest.

Five points divide five clubs, with three spots available in Europe's top club competition - champions Inter Milan are the only side assured of their place - with those who miss out heading for the Europa League.

Napoli are second on 70 points, two ahead of Juventus, with AC Milan and Roma a further point back. Como, sixth on 65 points, have already secured European football for the first time and remain in contention for a top-four finish.

Last season's champions Napoli know a win at already-relegated Pisa would secure their spot, but Antonio Conte's side are making hard work of the run-in. They lost 3-2 at home to Bologna on Monday and have won one of their last five games.

Milan are another side stuttering to the finish line, with one win in six, allowing in-form Juventus and Roma right back into the mix. Milan also suffered a 3-2 home defeat last time out, to Atalanta, and face an away trip to Genoa.

Juventus, on a 10-game unbeaten run, will be expected to take all three points when they host Fiorentina, while Roma host a Lazio side still smarting from a Coppa Italia final loss to Inter.

WHEN FOOTBALL AND TENNIS COLLIDE

The fireworks after Wednesday's final at the Stadio Olimpico created havoc with the tennis, where play was halted after the smoke reduced visibility and knocked out the electronic line-calling system.

Football and tennis are set for another collision, and with half the league's clubs involved in the chaos, team preparations were also left up in the air.

"If it's on Monday, I'll come, on Sunday at 12:30 I won't," Lazio manager Maurizio Sarri said after the final defeat.

"The Prefect has been clear, so let's hope that's the date. If I were the club president, I wouldn't even send the team out."

Double winners Inter host Serie B-bound Hellas Verona on Sunday, but the relegation fight will provide the weekend's other drama, with three teams battling to avoid the final drop spot.

Cremonese are third from bottom on 31 points and are away to Udinese. Lecce, one point ahead, are at Sassuolo, while Cagliari, on 37 points, need a draw at home to Torino to confirm safety. REUTERS