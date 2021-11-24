Champions League pain haunts City

LONDON • Manchester City are determined to return to the Champions League final and will use their disappointment of losing last season's showpiece as motivation, midfielder Ilkay Gundogan said yesterday.

The English Premier League champions reached their first Champions League final in May but lost 1-0 to Chelsea, with Gundogan collecting his second runners-up medal, having been on the losing Borussia Dortmund side in 2013.

Pep Guardiola's team can reach the last 16 of this season's competition today when they welcome Paris Saint-Germain in their Group A clash and Gundogan said he is itching to go all the way this time.

A win at the Etihad will be enough to seal the group as City lead on nine points, a point clear of PSG, with Belgian outfit Club Brugge a further four adrift with two matches remaining.

"Having that game of the final last season still in our minds will give us some more motivation - even though it's not needed. Once you've been in the final, you always want to go back," the Germany midfielder said yesterday.

"I'll try my best to get to the final, whether it's this year or another. It's about that will to go as far as possible and then that combination, of a little bit of luck and the right qualities and players. We can do it, that should be the target for us."

PSG won the reverse fixture against City 2-0 at the Parc des Princes in September. But City have won all their other games so far and are aiming to secure a favourable draw in the knockout phase.

On facing Lionel Messi, his former talisman at Barcelona, Guardiola said the Argentina forward was still unplayable at the age of 34.

"It's so difficult. Sometimes when he has the ball, you don't know what to do - not even he knows," the Catalan said. "I'm so happy he's still playing and the level he plays and the quality.

"I had the feeling every season is tougher to qualify for the last 16. Opponents, managers, players, tougher and tougher.

"Tomorrow we have a chance to qualify and if we do that it would be so good for the club and players. We're going to try."

City midfielder Jack Grealish may return after missing the game against Everton over the weekend but Kevin de Bruyne remains in self-isolation because of Covid-19, while Ferran Torres is out.

Meanwhile, Spanish defender Sergio Ramos could make his long-awaited first appearance for PSG today.

A recurring calf injury has prevented the 35-year-old from playing for the French giants since he ended his 16-year association with Real Madrid in the summer to join on a free transfer.

Ramos, who was reportedly named in PSG's travelling list, is likely to be on the bench for the clash, with Marquinhos and Presnel Kimpembe starting in central defence.

Like Guardiola, Mauricio Pochettino can draw upon a largely fit side - only fringe players Rafinha and Julian Draxler are out while Gianluigi Donnarumma is doubtful.

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE, REUTERS

MAN CITY V PSG

Singtel TV Ch110 & StarHub Ch214, tomorrow, 3.55am