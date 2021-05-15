Champions League final fans must be in 'bubble'

LISBON • English fans attending the Champions League final in Porto between Manchester City and Chelsea will have to fly in on the day of the match and will need to stay in a "bubble" before flying back straight after, the Portuguese government said on Thursday.

European football's governing body Uefa confirmed that the game on May 29 had been moved from original host Istanbul to Porto in order to ensure that English fans could attend.

Turkey was on the UK government's "red list" for travel while Portugal was on the "green list".

City and Chelsea will each be provided with 6,000 tickets.

Portugal's Cabinet Affairs Minister Mariana Vieira da Silva told a news conference that a set of rules had been put in place for those fans attending the final.

"Those who come to the final of the Champions League will come and return on the same day, with a test done, in a bubble situation, on charter flights," she said.

"There will be two fan zones and from there they will be moved to the stadium and from the stadium to the airport, being in Portugal less than 24 hours."

Ms Vieira da Silva said that the local health authority was in charge of selecting seats for fans to ensure social distancing and that tickets were non-transferable.

Fans who travel to Porto to enjoy the occasion without going to the stadium will not be subject to the same restrictions, she added.

The announcement will be a blow to Porto's hotel and hospitality industry, which was hoping to cash in on English fans enjoying a long weekend in the city.

Uefa did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In England, Britain's Sports Minister Oliver Dowden is confident sports events can welcome back capacity crowds from June 21.

An easing of Covid-19 restrictions in the government's road map out of lockdown means up to 10,000 fans will be permitted at outdoor sports events in England from Monday, while further easing could push numbers up next month in stage four.

Today's FA Cup final between Chelsea and Leicester is expected to have 21,000 fans at Wembley, as part of the government's test events for the return of supporters.

REUTERS