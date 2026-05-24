Celtic complete double with Scottish Cup win over Dunfermline

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GLASGOW, May 23 - Celtic completed a 14th double with a 3-1 win over Dunfermline in the Scottish Cup final at Hampden Park on Saturday, one week after their dramatic league title success, as manager Martin O'Neill's return to the club proved fundamental in a rollercoaster season.

Celtic needed two late goals to deny Heart of Midlothian the Premiership crown last weekend, sparking a pitch invasion, but there was little drama this time around.

The champions proved much too strong for second-tier Dunfermline, with Daizen Maeda lobbing the keeper after 19 minutes and Arne Engels firing home a powerful low strike from outside the area nine minutes before the break.

Kelechi Iheanacho dribbled through the Dunfermline defence, including the goalkeeper, to put the game out of reach in the 73rd before Josh Cooper's consolation goal 10 minutes from time.

O'Neill's name rang out around Hampden Park, as the man who won the double twice in his previous term at Celtic was acclaimed by the fans after his second spell as interim manager this campaign ends with another trophy.

O'Neill had first stepped in after Brendan Rodgers resigned in October, and Celtic turned to the 74-year-old once more in January after Wilfried Nancy's short reign proved unsuccessful.

Celtic won their last seven league games to snatch the title from Hearts, and their run to the Cup final came during O'Neill's time in charge.

Captain Callum McGregor climbed the steps to collect the Cup, his seventh success in the competition.

"They're all special," McGregor told the BBC.

"Probably off the back of a difficult season, everything the team has had to go through it makes it all the sweeter.

"Martin O'Neill has been fantastic since he came back in. He's been backed up by amazing staff members. I'm sure he will be involved in some capacity (next season)." REUTERS