Cavani scores as Uruguay reach quarter-finals

CUIABA (Brazil) • Edinson Cavani scored his 52nd goal for Uruguay on Thursday in a 2-0 Copa America victory over Bolivia, who became the first team eliminated from the competition.

Bolivia goalkeeper Carlos Lampe scored an unlucky own goal to open the scoring but at times almost single-handedly kept his side in the game.

Paraguay went second in Group A behind Argentina with a 2-0 win over Chile, who dropped to third, with Uruguay fourth.

The result left Bolivia unable to catch any of the teams above them, who have all qualified for the quarter-finals.

"The appearance of Covid weakened us. We've played well, we tried to play without making mistakes but we didn't have any luck," said Bolivia coach Cesar Farias.

A first-half header from Braian Samudio and second-half Miguel Almiron penalty gave Paraguay a second victory in three matches.

With one match left, Argentina, Paraguay and Uruguay can still win Group A, while hosts Brazil, who controversially beat Ecuador 2-1 on Wednesday, have already wrapped up top spot in Group B.

Colombia have also qualified for the quarter-finals but one of Peru, Ecuador and Venezuela will miss out.

Uruguay thoroughly deserved their first victory of this year's tournament as they dominated throughout in Cuiaba, registering 22 shots to Bolivia's four.

"The scoreline doesn't reflect our dominance but we're satisfied," said Uruguay's 74-year-old coach Oscar Tabarez, who added "we didn't make any mistakes in defence".

"Bolivia didn't have any clear chances so we're happy. It's nothing to celebrate but we're satisfied with the way we played and controlled the match."

Uruguay's 34-year-old stars Cavani and Luis Suarez - the two most prolific forwards in Uruguay's history - were a menace to the Bolivian backline throughout the match, even if they did not always have their scoring boots on.

At one point, the pair somehow contrived to make a mess of a two-on-one situation, delaying shooting opportunities and allowing Lampe to come out and take the ball off Cavani's toes.

