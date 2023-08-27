Cash double helps Villa to 3-1 win at Burnley

Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 27, 2023 Aston Villa fans celebrate after the match Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 27, 2023 Burnley's Jay Rodriguez heads at goal Action Images via Reuters/Craig Brough REUTERS
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 27, 2023 Aston Villa's Matty Cash shoots at goal as Burnley's Connor Roberts attempts to block REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Soccer Football - Premier League - Burnley v Aston Villa - Turf Moor, Burnley, Britain - August 27, 2023 Aston Villa's Nicolo Zaniolo shoots at goal as Burnley's Dara O'Shea and James Trafford attempt to block REUTERS/Molly Darlington
Updated
25 sec ago
Published
54 sec ago

BURNLEY, England - Defender Matty Cash scored twice in the first half as Aston Villa won 3-1 at Burnley in the Premier League on Sunday.

Cash, playing his 100th match for Villa, put the visitors in front in the eighth minute after turning in an Ollie Watkins cross and he doubled the lead 12 minutes later, steering home Moussa Diaby's cutback to complete a slick move.

Vincent Kompany's Burnley began the second half on the front foot and were rewarded with a goal in the 47th minute as Lyle Foster outmuscled Pau Torres in the area and rifled his shot past Robin Olsen.

As Burnley committed players forward in their hunt for a leveller, Villa struck in the 61st minute through Diaby, who slotted home from the edge of the area to seal the Midlands side's second league victory of the season. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top