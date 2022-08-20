Casemiro will join United: Ancelotti

MADRID • Casemiro wants to leave Real Madrid in order to sign for Premier League side Manchester United, coach Carlo Ancelotti confirmed yesterday.

"Casemiro wants a new challenge and we understand his feelings, I do not think there is a way back," the Italian said.

"I have spoken with him. We must respect that desire. The negotiations are ongoing right now, it is not official yet, he is still our player but his will is to leave."

Reuters understands that the 30-year-old midfielder is to sign a four-to five-year deal at United with wages of around €16 million (S$22.4 million) per year.

United's first offer to Real for the Brazilian is around €70 million, British media reports said.

"Real Madrid loses a player that has linked really well with the other midfielders with more quality," Ancelotti added.

"If there is agreement, we will wish him the best and look at what we have to replace him."

After a frustrating summer that has seen United fail to land most of their desired targets, they are closing in on what could be one of the coups of the transfer window.

Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong had been top of manager Erik ten Hag's wish list but that deal has stalled and Adrien Rabiot's move from Juventus has collapsed over his huge wage demands.

Such has been United's lack of midfield options that ten Hag fielded Christian Eriksen as a defensive midfielder during last week's 4-0 rout by Brentford.

Casemiro will add steel in the middle of the park, with the Brazilian long seen as one of the top defensive midfielders in the world.

According to Opta, he ranked first for successful blocks, was second for tackles made and was third overall for possession won in last season's La Liga campaign, which was won by Real.

Casemiro is best known for his shielding ability but he can also contribute in attack, ranking fifth for forward passes and joint-sixth for shots among central midfielders in the Spanish top flight.

Apart from a loan spell at Porto, he has spent his entire career in Europe with Real, and the European champions are open to letting him go after nearly 10 years at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Real remain well-stocked in midfield even as Casemiro departs - his replacement, France midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni, arrived last month for €80 million - but Ancelotti still took the opportunity to take a dig at United.

"I can't reply to why Casemiro traded (the) European champions for a struggling side," the Italian added.

