Carrick thrilled to steer Manchester United back into Premier League top three

MANCHESTER, England, March 1 - Manchester United's interim boss Michael Carrick allowed himself a brief smile when asked about the sound echoing around Old Trafford on Sunday of thousands of fans chanting his name as he made his way along the touchline.

United had come from behind to beat Crystal Palace 2-1, and for a man who spent more than a decade patrolling the club's midfield, the chant was appreciated.

Under their interim boss, United are unbeaten in seven and back in the Premier League's top three for the first time since May 2023.

"Yeah, it's nice obviously," Carrick said. "This place means a lot to me, so to have so much positivity and everyone enjoying coming to the games and watching it, and me to obviously have an influence on that… I'm not going to lie, of course it feels good."

The 44-year-old, who played for United from 2006 to 2018, has guided the team to six wins and a draw since he was appointed after the January 5 sacking of Ruben Amorim.

He was quick, however, to deflect the spotlight.

"I think the players have got to take a lot of credit for what they've put on the pitch," said Carrick. "So it's certainly not all me.

"But that connection with the supporters is huge, to feel that, and for them to stay with us, even after a bit of a (slow) start, and finish the game like that, yeah, it means a lot."

SESKO SCORES AGAIN

Benjamin Sesko struck the winner on Sunday, rising to head home a pinpoint free kick from Bruno Fernandes, who scored United's other goal from the penalty spot.

It was the 22-year-old Sesko's seventh goal in eight matches in all competitions, and his third in his last three, extending a purple patch that has mirrored Carrick's own.

"Absolutely delighted for Ben," Carrick said. "I've sat here the last few weeks telling you, it's certainly not been a headache, not a big drama. He's had a huge impact, but he's also making big improvements. Some of it is just getting used to what it's like to be here, the feelings, what it means to play, things we can take for granted."

Sesko's work ethic, Carrick said, had been central to his emergence.

"He's desperate to do well. He works so hard. He thinks about it an awful lot. He's an absolute pleasure to work with," Carrick said of the Slovenian. "And today, yeah, he started, and it was a fantastic goal.

"We've got good flexibility across the front line, different roles, different options. It might change again on Wednesday, but it's nice to have those options."

Asked how much of Sesko's emergence came from self-belief and how much from playing to his strengths, Carrick leaned into the shared responsibility.

"Maybe a bit of both," he said. "Since working closely with him, building that relationship and trust, I think that's important. But he's put the work in. He stayed positive. He's a good player, that's why he's here. He's got some great strengths, he's such a real threat."

Carrick did not want to get carried away, but he made no effort to hide his excitement.

"It's still early days for him, he's so young," the interim boss said. "But he's doing fantastic at the moment. And I'm really excited about where he can get to." REUTERS