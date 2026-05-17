Carrick plays down future talk after Man United secure third-place finish

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MANCHESTER, England May 17 - Michael Carrick steered Manchester United to a third-place Premier League finish after a 3-2 victory over Nottingham Forest on Sunday but the interim boss played down talks about his future, saying clarity on his role would come “in a few days.”

With the club expected to confirm Carrick as permanent manager imminently, the 44-year-old said the immediate priority on Sunday had been securing the result and rounding off a resurgent campaign on a high at Old Trafford.

"Over the coming days, there'll be clarity in the situation," Carrick said, when asked yet again about his job status.

"I think it was a case that today was important about the game and getting the right result, and some individuals as well shining today, so whatever the news is going to be, I'm sure you'll get clarity in a few days."

Appointed on an interim basis in January, Carrick has overseen a steady climb up the table, culminating in Champions League qualification, and he framed the season as a significant achievement given United's starting point.

"We were really conscious of trying to finish on a bit of a high, we've made some really good strides as a team and as a club," Carrick said. "It's easy to get to this stage and, being part of it myself, that extra spark's not there, so I think to finish like we did for so many reasons was a good day for us."

Sunday's game also provided individual milestones, with Bruno Fernandes equalling the Premier League assist record with his 20th. Carrick praised the Portugal midfielder's team-first mentality.

"Today the way he did it was a really nice moment for everybody," he said. "Credit to him for that because it's not easy, but he always puts himself behind the team and the team first.

"Today was another one of those days, even though he's going to get the praise because it is a fantastic achievement."

Carrick acknowledged that closing the gap to the very top will demand further evolution, both in terms of personnel and development within the squad.

"I do genuinely think it was a really fantastic achievement to be where we are at the moment," he said. "(But) the closer you get to the top of the league, the harder it gets, and you've got to make big steps, but it's harder to make them big steps.

"So, certainly evolving the group is one thing. And that's no negative on the group as it is now. You just want to keep pushing forward. We've got a really good group of players that you want to keep trying to improve and get better.

"We just want to keep moving forward. That's the only thing, and there's not a magic ingredient to doing that. It's hard work, bit of brains and a bit of intelligence, and good players as well."

Carrick also backed Harry Maguire, Kobbie Mainoo and the injury-plagued Luke Shaw — who scored his first goal in more than three years on Sunday — to earn England call-ups for the World Cup.

England manager Thomas Tuchel will announce his squad on Friday at Wembley.

"I haven't got much sway in the matter at all, but I certainly think so," he said. "Between them, all three of them have done their chances no harm recently for sure." REUTERS