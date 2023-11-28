Carlo Ancelotti waiting on new contract from Real Madrid

MADRID – Real Madrid are preparing to negotiate a new contract, according to reports, with their coach Carlo Ancelotti whose current deal expires at the end of the season.

The Spanish giants are keen to hold on to the 64-year-old Italian, the first and only manager ever to have won league titles in all of Europe’s top five leagues.

According to Madrid-based Sports website Relevo, the club plan on beginning talks and will prepare a two-year extension for Ancelotti, hoping to wrap up things by Christmas.

Real are currently leading the Spanish La Liga and are top of their Champions League group ahead of a home clash against Napoli on Nov 29.

The news of the contract talks come at a time when Real and Brazil are at an impasse over Ancelotti’s future.

Brazil have claimed that the Italian has agreed to take over the national team job before the 2024 Copa America, but he has so far refused to comment on the matter.

“I don’t think anything about (Brazil links),” he said over the weekend.

“I’m proud that one of the best international teams in the world like Brazil is linked to me, that gives me a lot of pride.

“But I have a contract until 30 June... I repeat, my future will soon be known. I am here for at least six more months. Am I waiting until the last day of my contract for a renewal offer from Real Madrid? Yes.”

Reports on Nov 27 have also linked him with Manchester United, although that is just loose talk at the moment.

Ancelotti’s focus for now is the Champions League Group C match against his former side Napoli, with Real already qualified for the last 16.

The Spaniards have won all four of their games so far and need only a point to secure top spot.

Los Blancos have the odds in their favour, as they have not lost at home since April, and have won eight of their last nine Champions League home fixtures.