Carlo Ancelotti says never doubted ‘suffering’ Brazil would score

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HOUSTON – Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti said that he knew his “suffering” side would eventually score and praised their patience in reaching the World Cup last 16 with a last-gasp 2-1 win over Japan on June 29.

Substitute Gabriel Martinelli pounced in the 95th minute in Houston for the five-time champions and sent dark horses Japan home.

It was the latest winning goal in normal time of the knockout stages of the World Cup on record (since 1966).

Japan led 1-0 at the break via a solo goal from Kaishu Sano after some sloppy Brazil play, but the South Americans dominated the second half with goals from Casemiro and Arsenal winger Martinelli at the death.

“No one is perfect but you can handle how to get out of mistakes, how to think, look ahead,” said the acclaimed Ancelotti, at his first World Cup as a coach.

“The team did very well in the second half. No one thought that this team wouldn’t score.”

Ancelotti, a serial winner at club level who has won league titles in Europe’s “Big Five” top-flight divisions, said his men had been made to “suffer” in eventually seeing off dangerous opponents.

“Suffering is normal, as is relief,” added the Italian, tasked with taking Brazil to World Cup glory for the first time since 2002.

“At half-time I told them not to lose patience because we were going to score sooner or later.”

The 34-year-old attacker Neymar, Brazil’s record scorer who has been plagued by injury issues, remained on the bench even as they went in search of a winner.

“I spoke to Neymar and told him that if we hadn’t equalised by the 60th minute, I would bring him on,” Ancelotti said. “We were considering sending him on during extra time because he is fit and ready. However, since we scored, Neymar didn’t play, and the situation was clear and understood by him.”

Another veteran, former Manchester United midfielder Casemiro, has faced flak from Brazil fans, but he drew his side level with a header after the break and Ancelotti said: “Casemiro is a leader.

“He knows his position very well, how to play his position.

“No one is teaching him how he has to play in his role. That’s very important. It’s nothing new that he scored a goal because he’s scored many goals in the Premier League this season.”

Casemiro left United this summer after scoring nine times in 34 appearances this term from deep midfield. AFP, REUTERS