Carlo Ancelotti happy to choose Real Madrid over Brazil

Real Madrid's head coach Carlo Ancelotti will stay on with the club until 2026. PHOTO: EPA-EFE
MADRID - Carlo Ancelotti said Dec 2 he was delighted to have prolonged his stay at Real Madrid until 2026, despite an approach to take over as coach of Brazil.

It had been reported in July 2023 that 64-year-old Ancelotti would become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost 60 years, before the Italian penned his new deal with the Spanish giants.

“Everyone knows that I had contact with the president of the Brazilian federation,” Ancelotti said.

“I want to thank him for the affection and interest he showed towards me,” he said on the eve of Madrid’s match against Mallorca in La Liga.

Ancelotti has won the Champions League four times – twice with AC Milan and twice with Real Madrid, where he says he would like to stay on beyond his current deal.

“In 2026, depending on my results, I may still be there. I want to be the coach of Madrid... and I hope to be able to continue being that in 2027 and 2028 because I want to stay here,” he said.

Ancelotti has also won domestic league titles with Real and Milan, in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in France with Paris Saint-Germain. AFP

