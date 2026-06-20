Carlo Ancelotti hails ‘complete game’ as Brazil sink Haiti at World Cup

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Brazil coach Carlo Ancelotti consoles Raphinha as he walks off the pitch after sustaining an injury.

PHILADELPHIA – Carlo Ancelotti said that his Brazil side produced a “complete performance” in Friday’s 3-0 World Cup win over Haiti and will continue to improve ahead of the knockout phase.

The five-time World Cup winners bounced back from an underwhelming 1-1 Group C draw with Morocco, as Matheus Cunha scored twice in Philadelphia and Vinicius Junior struck for the second game running.

The win lifted them to the top on four points, level with Morocco but ahead on goal difference, and left them all but assured of a place in the last 32 with one game remaining. Haiti became the first team eliminated.

Morocco, meanwhile, defeated Scotland 1-0.

“It was a complete match, much better in the first half. In the second half we had more control, but we created plenty of chances and could have scored more goals,” Ancelotti said.

“It was what we expected from this game: better quality, fewer mistakes, more effectiveness in attack and more control at the back. In terms of intensity it was a good match. Obviously we still have to improve, and we will improve to be ready for the knockout stage.”

The Italian did not solve all of Brazil’s problems in one half against Haiti, but he at least offered supporters a clearer idea of where this side might be heading after the frustration of their opener.

The victory came against a Haiti side who pushed forward with little regard for the space they left behind, making life easier for a team searching for fluency, rhythm and short-passing combinations in the final third.

Ancelotti made two changes which gave Brazil a sharper look.

The most significant was Cunha replacing Igor Thiago in attack, a move that brought balance, movement and a more natural connection between midfield and the front line.

It also offered the first meaningful glimpse of Ancelotti’s diamond midfield.

Lucas Paqueta, heavily criticised after struggling in the first half against Morocco, looked far more comfortable as the left-sided midfielder, supporting Vinicius Jr and combining neatly with Cunha.

Paqueta was involved and alert, Cunha’s movement was tireless, and Vinicius found more support than he has had for a long time in the national team, and it was no surprise Brazil’s goals came from that side.

Drifting in from the left to link midfield and attack, Cunha had a natural chemistry with Vinicius and Paqueta that Brazil have lacked on that side since Neymar suffered serious injury.

The concern is on the opposite flank.

Raphinha failed to make an impact for the second match in a row and was substituted because of a physical issue. He missed a training session earlier in the week because of blisters and looked short of sharpness.

Whether due to injury or positioning, Raphinha’s timing was off. Pinned wide on the right wing, he misplaced passes and failed to control simple balls.

There are also questions over whether 34-year-old Casemiro can cope with stronger opponents. Bruno Guimaraes, who operated fluently as right midfielder, could be dropped back to bolster defensive solidity and help build play from the back.

It was not a statement performance from Brazil, but it was progress.

Ancelotti also said his team would turn their attention to Wednesday’s final group match against Scotland, with top spot potentially offering a smoother path in the knockout rounds.

“We want to prepare well for the match. Scotland have their own characteristics and caused problems for Morocco today. We need to focus on the game, stay calm and composed,” he added.

He also delivered encouraging news about Neymar, suggesting he is likely to return against the Scots.

The 34-year-old, who has not played for Brazil since October 2023, is back in training after recovering from a calf muscle injury.

“Neymar will train individually tomorrow, then rejoin the group on Monday, and he will be ready for the game against Scotland,” Ancelotti said.

Haiti coach Sebastien Migne, meanwhile, said there was “huge disappointment” as the Caribbean nation became the first to be eliminated from the World Cup.

“Tonight the disappointment is huge,” he said. “You have to recognise the quality of the opponent and learn from situations like this to come back stronger.

“Coming back stronger will be in five days, against another big team (Morocco), a semi-finalist at the last World Cup. We will have to rise to the occasion and make our fans proud.” AFP, REUTERS