Carlo Ancelotti extends Real Madrid contract until 2026: club

MADRID – Carlo Ancelotti extended his contract with Real Madrid to June 2026 on Dec 29, which would essentially rule him out of becoming Brazil’s national coach.

“Real Madrid and Carlo Ancelotti have reached agreement on the extension of his contract till June 30, 2026,” Real said in a statement.

It had been reported in July that 64-year-old Italian Ancelotti would become the first foreigner to coach Brazil in almost 60 years once he saw out his present Real contract in 2024.

The Brazil Football Confederation had named Fernando Diniz as the interim coach – following Tite’s departure after the 2022 Qatar World Cup – before they anticipated Ancelotti taking control for the 2024 Copa America tournament.

Ednaldo Rodriguez, the then president of the CBF, held months of negotiations with Ancelotti, despite the Italian previously stating the Real job would be his last in football.

“We went after him not only due to his record, but also because he is a decent person,” Rodrigues told beIN Sports earlier in 2023. “Those who have worked with him say that he is open, cultured, and he appreciates Brazilian football.”

Under Diniz, Brazil’s woes on the pitch have continued and they presently occupy the sixth and final regional qualifying spot for the 2026 World Cup.

Ancelotti is regarded as one of the greatest coaches of all time, and the South Americans had wanted him to take over and rebuild the team with his vast experience in the game.

Ancelotti has been at Real since 2021, having previously managed the club from 2013 to 2015. He has won one league title with the Spanish giants, along with two Champions League trophies and two Club World Cups.

He has also won the Champions League four times in his managerial career – including twice with AC Milan.

What is most impressive about Ancelotti is that he is the first and only manager ever to have won league titles in all of Europe’s top five leagues.

He has domestic league titles with Real and Italy’s Milan, in England with Chelsea, in Germany with Bayern Munich and in France with Paris Saint-Germain.

Ancelotti had been asked questions about his future on numerous occasions this season, and he had always said that he wanted to stay at Real.

“My contract expires on June 30, that’s the future. When there’s news, I’ll tell you,” he said in his last press conference before Christmas.

The answer is now revealed, and Brazil are left without a permanent coach for now. AFP, REUTERS