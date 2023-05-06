Captain Yokokawa’s brilliance helps five-star Albirex ease past struggling Hougang

SINGAPORE – Playing in his new position as a right-back, Albirex Niigata captain Asahi Yokokawa achieved a personal breakthrough on Saturday.

The 20-year-old bagged a brace for the first time as his side thrashed bottom dwellars Hougang United 5-0 at the Jalan Besar Stadium.

Yokokawa, who was deployed in midfield earlier in the season, had never scored more than one goal in a competitive match previously.

“It’s the first time I’ve scored twice throughout my professional career, so I’m really happy,” said Yokokawa, who also had an assist in his third game as right-back.

“Two years ago, I played at right-back with (J3 outfit) Gainare Tottori, so now I can play with confidence. I’m happy with playing at right-back because I have more time to read the game and control the ball. If I go back to midfield, I can also do it well, so I should be able to play both roles.”

With the win, the Singapore Premier League leaders moved four points clear of second-placed Tampines Rovers, who lost ground on Friday with a 3-2 defeat against Balestier Khalsa.

Albirex coach Kazuaki Yoshinaga explained the decision to play Yokokawa at right-back was a tactical one, saying: “If you watch the way we play, he does not really stay on the right side but is involved in midfield as well. That’s the trend in modern football right now.”

Hougang, led by new head coach Marko Kraljevic, had no answers to the White Swans’ relentless attacks. They are now winless in eight games.

Any hopes of a new manager bounce for Hougang were quickly extinguished in the 14th minute, when Yokokawa curled a pinpoint effort that nestled into the side-netting. Centre-back Koki Kawachi doubled the advantage 12 minutes later by thumping home a free header from a corner kick.

Yokokawa completed his brace in the 33rd minute with a rifled shot beyond Zaiful’s reach to give Albirex a 3-0 half-time lead.

Hougang’s misery was compounded in the 50th minute, when they were caught out after taking a corner kick. Substitute Keito Komatsu spectacularly lobbed Zaiful from near the halfway line.