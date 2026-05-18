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Cape Verde's Lopes given surprise World Cup send-off in Ireland

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May 17 - Cape Verde's Irish-born defender Roberto 'Pico' Lopes was given a surprise farewell party in his native Crumlin in Dublin on Sunday before heading off to represent the African country in their first World Cup appearance.

Lopes thought he was going to his parents for Sunday lunch, but was instead greeted by neighbours and friends intent on sending the local hero off in style, with the 33-year-old set to be named in Cape Verde's squad on Monday.

"When I saw all the flags I might have suspected this could be a party rather than a feast," Lopes told Irish broadcaster RTE.

Lopes, who plays with League of Ireland club Shamrock Rovers, qualifies through his Cape Verdean father Carlos, but almost missed out on international football after ignoring a LinkedIn message in 2018 which he thought was spam.

Luckily, he translated a follow-up message, and made his debut in 2019. Lopes played a major part in their run to the Africa Cup of Nations quarter-finals in 2024 and started nine of their 10 World Cup qualifying games.

Lopes will also give Irish soccer fans something to cheer about at the World Cup after Ireland, who last reached the finals in 2002, missed out on qualification in a semi-final playoff loss on penalties to the Czech Republic.

"Huge achievement for Pico and his family, and for the nation really," neighbour Sheena Heavey said.

"He's the only Irish person to play in the World Cup for a long, long time."

Cape Verde begin their World Cup adventure against European champions Spain on June 15 followed by Group H games with Uruguay and Saudi Arabia. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.