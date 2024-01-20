Cape Verde Islands beat Mozambique to win group and reach Cup of Nations next stage

ABIDJAN - The Cape Verde Islands, the smallest country competing at the Africa Cup of Nations finals, became the first to book their place in the next stage of the competition as they beat Mozambique 3-0 on Friday.

It was their second victory in Group B after a giant-killing 2-1 triumph over Ghana on Sunday and guarantees them top place and a spot in the last-16.

Former Manchester United forward Bebe fired home a free kick from some 35 metres out in the 32nd minute with captain Ryan Mendes scoring their second soon after the break at the Felix Houphouet-Boigny Stadium. Another long-range shot, this time from Kevin Pina, made it 3-0 in the 69th minute.

After two rounds of group matches at the tournament in the Ivory Coast, Cape Verde sit on six points, out of the reach of Egypt on two and Ghana and Mozambique on one each. REUTERS

