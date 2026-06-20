Cape Verde eye another upset against wounded Uruguay

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TAMPA, Florida, June 19 - There's been a feeling in the Cape Verde camp this week that the World Cup debutants can improve even on their opening draw with Spain when they take on Uruguay in their second Group H match in Miami on Sunday.

The Cape Verdeans, in particular goalkeeper and social media sensation Vozinha, became the early darlings of the tournament when they held the European champions goalless in Atlanta on Monday.

Vozinha's tearful celebrations after the match prompted the U.S. State Department to secure his mother, Ana Candida Evora, a visa to enter the country and she will now be at Miami Stadium to watch her son play his second World Cup match.

The 40-year-old goalkeeper was keener to talk about football than his newfound fame on Thursday and said he and the rest of the squad had quickly switched focus to Uruguay after celebrating the Spain result.

"We just think that we can do something great and maybe take some points from them," he told reporters.

"Above all, we are here to compete. We shouldn't set limits on ourselves, even though we know we come from a small country."

Netherlands-born midfielder Deroy Duarte was more bullish about the chances of what would be a huge upset of the South American powerhouse.

"You saw the game against Spain," he said. "Nobody expected that we were going to draw that game. So why not win against Uruguay? We have to believe. As long as you can believe, then a lot of things can happen."

How much work Vozinha has to do on Sunday probably depends on whether Uruguay reproduce their first or second-half performance from last week's 1-1 draw with Saudi Arabia at the Miami Stadium.

Turning around a goal down, La Celeste looked a far more impressive team after the break as they equalised and pressed forward looking for a winner.

Coach Marcelo Bielsa looks set to axe former Liverpool forward Darwin Nunez, who was anonymous before being taken off at halftime, and replace him with Agustin Canobbio.

Full back Juan Manuel Sanabria worked well with goalscorer Maxi Araujo on the left flank after coming on at halftime.

Argentine Bielsa was furious at his team's ineffectiveness in the first half and, not a man to mince his words, will have made it clear to his players that he expects a better start on Sunday.

With Spain their opponents in their last group match in Guadalajara on June 26, Uruguay will be desperate to bank all three points.

While up to 30,000 Uruguayans are expected to be cheering on Bielsa's team, there should be plenty of support for the Cape Verdeans from their compatriots and neutrals in the crowd. REUTERS