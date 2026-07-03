Canada’s De Fougerolles learning fast on World Cup stage

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HOUSTON, July 2 - Luc de Fougerolles has been one of Canada’s standout performers at the World Cup, but admits every game is an opportunity for him to grow as he prepares to face Morocco in a round-of-16 clash in Houston on Saturday.

The 20-year-old centre back started all three group games and came off the bench in the round of 32 against South Africa, and has all the hallmarks of a seasoned veteran.

He was born to a Canadian father and Iranian-born English mother in London and has come through the development structures at Fulham, before joining Belgian side Dender on loan for the 2025/26 season.

It was his first regular experience of senior club football, but he now finds himself a central figure at a World Cup and part of what is described as the best team Canada have ever produced.

"I just kind of love playing in the big games, and I feel like in this tournament you have to grow up," De Fougerolles told reporters in Houston on Thursday. "It's tough when everything comes quickly as well, so you learn during the tournament.

“I've learned some good lessons in the group stage, especially, and in the last knockout game. And I'm ready to keep learning and growing.”

De Fougerolles says recovery has been as important as the matches themselves in order for the squad to remain in top condition, especially in the heat they have faced in Houston this week.

“The only thing that we've been doing is watching the football and recovering. It’s about being ready for the next game," he said.

"I think you learn different techniques about how to get through, and also me learning from the older guys who've maybe been and done it before here, playing in this heat and recovering.

“So I’m trying to take things from them and help myself recover for the next game.”

De Fougerolles is still on the books of Fulham, but has not given any thought to his club future while the World Cup is on.

"There's so much going on, it's happening so quickly, it's pretty easy to forget about club football for the moment," he said. "And it's what I've been doing. And I’m sure, after the World Cup, we'll see what happens.” REUTERS