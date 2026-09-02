Straitstimes.com header logo

Canada's David joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 28, 2026 Canada's Jonathan David during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 28, 2026 Canada's Jonathan David during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

REUTERS

Sept 1 - Atletico Madrid have signed Canada striker Jonathan David on loan from Juventus for the season, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

• The 26-year-old scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, winning Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, before joining Juventus in 2025.

• David is Canada's all-time leading goalscorer with 42 goals and scored three times at the 2026 World Cup.

• He made 46 appearances across all domestic and European competitions last season for Juventus, scoring eight goals, alongside one further appearance at the start of the current campaign.

• He will compete for playing time with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, who missed early matches through a muscle injury. REUTERS

See more on

Canada

Juventus

World Cup

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Personal Data Protection Notice

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.