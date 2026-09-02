Canada's David joins Atletico Madrid on season-long loan

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Soccer Football - FIFA World Cup 2026 - Round of 32 - South Africa v Canada - Los Angeles Stadium, Inglewood, California, U.S. - June 28, 2026 Canada's Jonathan David during the warm up before the match IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters/Kiyoshi Mio

Sept 1 - Atletico Madrid have signed Canada striker Jonathan David on loan from Juventus for the season, both clubs announced on Tuesday.

• The 26-year-old scored 109 goals in 232 games for Lille, winning Ligue 1 and the French Super Cup, before joining Juventus in 2025.

• David is Canada's all-time leading goalscorer with 42 goals and scored three times at the 2026 World Cup.

• He made 46 appearances across all domestic and European competitions last season for Juventus, scoring eight goals, alongside one further appearance at the start of the current campaign.

• He will compete for playing time with Julian Alvarez and Alexander Sorloth, who missed early matches through a muscle injury. REUTERS