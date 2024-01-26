Canada women's coach Priestman extends contract to 2027 World Cup

Canada coach Bev Priestman
Bev Priestman, who coached the Canadian women's soccer team to an Olympic gold medal in 2021, has signed a contract extension that will keep her in the position through the 2027 World Cup, Canada Soccer said on Thursday.

The 37-year-old Priestman has a 28-9-10 record in 47 matches at the helm of the Canadian team and was a FIFA Best Coach nominee in 2021 and 2022.

"I'm delighted to commit to this team, a collection of world-class players, through to the FIFA 2027 Women's World Cup," Priestman said in a news release.

"We closed out 2023 in an exciting fashion and I can't wait to continue the journey with this incredible group."

Canada will compete in the first edition of the CONCACAF W Gold Cup starting in February prior to returning to the SheBelieves Cup in April before they look to defend their Olympic gold medal at the 2024 Paris Games.

"We are excited and proud that Bev will continue her leadership with us as we enter such an important period for our women's program and for Canada," Canada Soccer President Charmaine Crooks said. REUTERS

