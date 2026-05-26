Canada extend manager Marsch's contract through 2030 World Cup

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Jun 24, 2025; Houston, Texas, USA; Canada head coach Jesse Marsch looks on during the first half against El Salvador during a group stage match of the 2025 Gold Cup at Shell Energy Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

May 25 - Manager Jesse Marsch signed a four-year contract extension with Canada through the 2030 World Cup, Canada Soccer said on Monday.

The American took charge in 2024 after succeeding John Herdman and guided Canada to a fourth-place finish at the 2024 Copa America as well as a FIFA ranking of 26 last year, its highest.

"From day one, I've felt a deep connection to this team, to this country, and to the direction of the program," Marsch said in a statement.

"I'm thrilled to make a longer-term commitment here, helping develop this program for years to come and continuing to push this group to the highest level."

Canada, who will co-host the World Cup alongside the United States and Mexico, qualified automatically for the tournament and are preparing to announce their final squad later this week.

Marsch, formerly coach of Leeds United and RB Leipzig, has compiled a record of 12 wins, 12 draws and five defeats with Canada.

Canada Soccer said the extension was largely funded by five Canadian families and supporters connected to the men’s national team program.

Canada host Uzbekistan in a June 1 friendly before facing Ireland on June 5 in their final World Cup warm-up.

Marsch's side open their World Cup campaign on June 12 against Bosnia and Herzegovina in Toronto before facing Qatar on June 18 and Switzerland on June 24 in Vancouver. REUTERS