LONDON – Another week of Premier League madness. Two more managerial sackings in Graham Potter and Brendan Rodgers and the return of Frank Lampard to Chelsea barely two months after his Everton dismissal.

Such was the surprise at Lampard’s return that few noticed him making a first return to Stamford Bridge since his January 2021 departure to catch Tuesday’s low-quality 0-0 draw between a manager-less Chelsea and a curiously understrength Liverpool from co-owner Todd Boehly’s executive box.