LONDON – Jurgen Klopp appeared to be shrinking under his baseball cap as he exhaled. “I can’t remember a worse game, not only Liverpool,” he said. “I really can’t. This is a really low point.”

His team’s comprehensive 3-0 defeat at Brighton on Jan 14 had been a brutal exposure of what has been going wrong for Liverpool this season. A malfunctioning defence, a midfield that creaked with age, and Mohamed Salah not seeing enough of the ball in attack: all those factors came together.